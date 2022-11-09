Man gets 5-yr jail for spreading ‘human head’ rumour

RAJSHAHI, Nov 8: A Rajshahi court on Tuesday sentenced man to five-year imprisonment in a case over spreading rumour about using human head to construct Padma Bridge in 2011 through Facebook.

Rajshahi divisional Cyber Crime Tribunal Judge Ziaur Rahman pronounced the judgment.

The convict is Razib Hossain,30, son of Abdur Razzaq of Durgapur upazila in Rajshahi.

In October, 2011, Razib posted a status from his Facebook profile that said, "The Padma Bridge construction in Bangladesh has been obstructed as it will need more than 1 lakh human heads. As per the directive of the Prime Minister, 41 teams are out on the streets, playgrounds, markets with sharp weapons and gas spray to collect those heads," said Public Prosecutor Ismat Ara.

He also said the main target of these teams are women and children and they are doing this heinous crime even entering people's houses so he posted it to create awareness, she said.

Razib was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment under section 25(2) of the Digital Security Act, 2018, with fine of Tk two lakh. In case of failure to pay the fine, he will have to serve another six months' imprisonment.

Under section 31(2) of the same act, he was sentenced to three years imprisonment with Tk 3 lakh in fine. In case of failure to pay the fine he will have to serve six months more imprisonment.-UNB











