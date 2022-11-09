Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Padma Bridge Construction

Man gets 5-yr jail for spreading ‘human head’ rumour

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

RAJSHAHI, Nov 8: A Rajshahi court on Tuesday sentenced man to five-year imprisonment in a case over spreading rumour about using human head to construct Padma Bridge in 2011 through Facebook.
Rajshahi divisional Cyber Crime Tribunal Judge Ziaur Rahman pronounced the judgment.
The convict is Razib Hossain,30, son of Abdur Razzaq of Durgapur upazila in Rajshahi.
In October, 2011, Razib posted a status from his Facebook profile that said, "The Padma Bridge construction in Bangladesh has been obstructed as it will need more than 1 lakh human heads. As per the directive of the Prime Minister, 41 teams are out on the streets, playgrounds, markets with sharp weapons and gas spray to collect those heads," said Public Prosecutor Ismat Ara.
He also said the main target of these teams are women and children and they are doing this heinous crime even entering people's houses so he posted it to create awareness, she said.
Razib was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment under section 25(2) of the Digital Security Act, 2018, with fine of Tk two lakh. In case of failure to pay the fine, he will have to serve another six months' imprisonment.
Under section 31(2) of the same act, he was sentenced to three years imprisonment with Tk 3 lakh in fine. In case of failure to pay the fine he will have to serve six months more imprisonment.-UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-state minister Jafrul Chy passes away
26 rescued BD fishermen return from India
Appeal for PM’s support for eye treatment
NSI, RAB arrest two swindlers in city
Dengue kills 19, infects 3,128 in Ctg Port City
Man gets 5-yr jail for spreading ‘human head’ rumour
The students of Barishal University, protesting the tragic death
DU BCL president slaps activists to stop brawl


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft