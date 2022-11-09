DU BCL president slaps activists to stop brawl

Sanjit Chandra Das, president of expired Dhaka University (DU) committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), on Monday night slapped two activists to stop infighting between the activists of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Masterda Surja Sen Hall.

The incident took place at around 10:00pm at TSC on the campus.

At this time, Surja Sen Hall president Mariyam Zaman Sohan was also seen chasing the BCL men. However, Bangabandhu Hall president played no role to thwart the brawl. It is learnt that BCL activists of the two halls caught in this fighting over chanting slogans and providing protocol surrounding Sanjit.

However, Sanjit told the Daily Observer that he did not slap them rather he admonished them to stop the fighting and chase them away.











