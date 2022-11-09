Despite ample supply, winter vegetables costly in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, Nov 8: Prices of winter vegetables are still relatively high despite adequate supply at kitchen markets in Chandpur, adding to the woes of people with fixed income already overburdened with soaring prices of daily essentials.

Early winter vegetables are available at all the kitchen markets in the district but the exorbitant prices of vegetables make it difficult for low- or middle-income people to purchase them.

Visiting different kitchen markets including Palbazar, Natun Bazar, Puran Bazar, Biponibag Bazar and Wireless Bazar, in Chandpur district town, this UNB Correspondent learnt that all kinds of winter vegetables are available at the markets. One kg of red spinach is being sold at Tk 30-35, one kg of radish is being sold at Tk 35-40.Besides, one kg of tomato is being sold at Tk 120-140 while one kg of bitter gourd and beans are being sold at Tk 60 and Tk 80 per kg, respectively.

One kg of okra is being sold at Tk 60 and a small bottle gourd costs Tk 40. A big bottle gourd is being sold at Tk 70-80 at the local markets. Price of one cauliflower is Tk 40-50 while per kg green chilies is being sold at Tk 80, coriander leaves per kg at Tk 80, cucumber at Tk 40 while four pieces of green banana is being sold at Tk 30-40. -UNB











