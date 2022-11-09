Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Despite ample supply, winter vegetables costly in Chandpur

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

CHANDPUR, Nov 8: Prices of winter vegetables are still relatively high despite adequate supply at kitchen markets in Chandpur, adding to the woes of people with fixed income already overburdened with soaring prices of daily essentials.
Early winter vegetables are available at all the kitchen markets in the district but the exorbitant prices of vegetables make it difficult for low- or middle-income people to purchase them.
Visiting different kitchen markets including Palbazar, Natun Bazar, Puran Bazar, Biponibag Bazar and Wireless Bazar, in Chandpur district town, this UNB Correspondent learnt that all kinds of winter vegetables are available at the markets. One kg of red spinach is being sold at Tk 30-35, one kg of radish is being sold at Tk 35-40.Besides, one kg of tomato is being sold at Tk 120-140 while one kg of bitter gourd and beans are being sold at Tk 60 and Tk 80 per kg, respectively.
One kg of okra is being sold at Tk 60 and a small bottle gourd costs Tk 40. A big bottle gourd is being sold at Tk 70-80 at the local markets. Price of one cauliflower is Tk 40-50 while per kg green chilies is being sold at Tk 80, coriander leaves per kg at Tk 80, cucumber at Tk 40 while four pieces of green banana is being sold at Tk 30-40.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-state minister Jafrul Chy passes away
26 rescued BD fishermen return from India
Appeal for PM’s support for eye treatment
NSI, RAB arrest two swindlers in city
Dengue kills 19, infects 3,128 in Ctg Port City
Man gets 5-yr jail for spreading ‘human head’ rumour
The students of Barishal University, protesting the tragic death
DU BCL president slaps activists to stop brawl


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft