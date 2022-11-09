Video
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022
Tourism ban in Bandarban extended till  Nov 12

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

BANDARBAN, Nov 8: Bandarban district administration has further extended the temporary ban on tourism in Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas till November 12 as part of high security measure while lifted it from Alikadam upazila.
A public notice regarding the extension and withdrawal of the ban was issued from Bandarban Deputy Commissioner's office on Tuesday evening following a letter from Bandarban Cantonment. Due to the improvement in security situation the restriction has been lifted from Alikadam upazila, said the notice signed by Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, Bandarban Deputy Commissioner.     -UNB


