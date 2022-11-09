

Economists apprehensive of a possible crisis



However, their suggestions comes against the backdrop of high inflation, increasing cost of the US dollar, and rising pressure on foreign exchange reserves noticeably triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and also record energy and high commodity prices.



Agreeably enough, ground and international reality, unless changes anytime soon, only hints at an imminent storm to hit the country soon.



The point, however, government policy makers have remained markedly discreet while all factors are interlinked demanding a well chalked-out and coordinated strategy to ride out the current economic dilemmas.



Economists have also opined that policy makers were not doing enough addressing structural impediments such as insufficient revenue collection and ever-spiralling costs of public-funded projects. Moreover, the country's Forex reserves have slipped below $35 billion because of clearing import payments. Though the balance of payment problem has started, it is still under control.



Not too difficult to comprehend, the fear has erupted since reforms were not introduced in banking, financial and revenue sectors for too long. And as a clear repercussion, the government will now have to accept conditions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for reforms in various areas - sacrificing its policy sovereignty so to obtain a $4.5 billion loan.



However, overall economy of the country turned worrying during the past five months, and we also believe unless a comprehensive package is introduced anytime soon, it will be more than difficult to cope with a potential crisis. Lest we forget, we are already experiencing a negative growth in export earnings which may be worsened further in the coming months.



Since central banks across the world have simultaneously hiked interest rates in response to inflation, the world may well be edging towards a global recession in 2023 knocking at the door.



In full agreement with the economists, given the circumstances - the government has two immediate policy choices - ensure flexibility in foreign exchange rate and adjust interest rates. While timing and sequencing will be important, the policy package must also be transparent with clear-cut strategies to implement it.



To finish with, less than a month ago World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as other economic forums and research groups, have sent a warning that the probability of a global economic recession is increasing as a result of rising interest rates, inflation, and declining economic growth worldwide. Therefore, our policy makers must take stock of the recently held roundtable discussion and do the needful.

