Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:32 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Adolescent mental health deserves more attention

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Mental health refers to the psychological, emotional and social well-being of a person. Sound mental health helps us make healthy decisions, behave politely and handle stressful situations in a normal way. But often, our mental health takes a toll due to various reasons, which could lead to chronic health issues even mental illness.

Though it affects people of every age, adolescents suffering from mental health issues bear its scar for the rest of their lives, if their issues are not addressed properly and on time. Mental breakdown could happen for various reasons, mainly academic pressure, family pressure, imposter syndrome, child abuse, sexual abuse and cyber harassment.

 In 2019-20, a survey on adolescent mental health and well-being revealed that 5-15 percent of the adolescents in Bangladesh suffer from some form of major depressive disorder. Unfortunately, most of them lack proper treatment. And the scenario is getting worse by the day. We have seen many cases of suicide or murder recently. We have also heard about teenage gangs. There must be a way out of this crisis. Parents must be understanding towards their adolescent children. The adolescents who are facing mental issues should also try to open up and speak up about their problems.

We all need help one way or the other; denying ourselves of that will only make things worse for us.

Nirjorna Nishi
 Student, Kabi Nazrul Govt. College



« PreviousNext »

