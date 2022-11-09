

Misuse of gastric medicines



Basically, gastrointestinal ailments are mostly treated with different gastric medicines, especially proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), H2 blockers, and antacids in the globe, however, according to Kinoshita et al. 2018 in the Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility, PPIs, approved by the USFDA, are highly effective and in hyperacidity management of stomach than H2 blockers or antacids, that is why PPIs are becoming more popular among physicians since the late 1980s as the first choice of medication because of their significant safety, sensitivity, specificity, and tolerance capacity. In the running market, several categories of PPIs such as omeprazole, esomeprazole, pantoprazole, lansoprazole, and rabeprazole are available while omeprazole is typically the most prescribed drug, although esomeprazole, the latest group of PPIs, has more efficacy and specificity compared to others, stated by Zhang et al. 2017 in the Journal of Scientific Reports. In mechanism, primarily proton pump inhibitors bind with the gastric parietal cells of the hydrogen-potassium ATPase (adenosine triphosphatase) pump, an integral protein responsible for acid secretion, and then inhibit the pump to block acid excretion leading to hyperacidity recovery in the digestive system.



Nevertheless, recent needless and surplus usages of PPIs instead of some recognized side-effects forced the FDA to warn around one decade ago that these may extremely stimulate the infection by Clostridium Difficile, a lethal bacterium, due to the excess and long-term intake, according to by Lanas et al. 2009 in the World Journal of Gastroenterol. Even various dangerous disorders like gastric cancer, bone fracture, and pneumonia observe as reasons behind the inappropriately prolonged consumption of PPIs. Some very current studies confirm that the wrongly over-prescribed of PPIs is unprecedentedly increasing in the forward gear and inducing adverse effects on health worldwide.



For instance, the widespread over-consumption of PPI tempts the danger of heart, hepatic, and kidney diseases as well as memory loss, asthma, and interruption in nutrient absorption reported by Fossmark et al. 2019. Even the development of CKD is 20 to 50 percent risky due to long-term PPI consumption followed to the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2016. Another study done by Bell et al. 2021 among US white and black people in the Journal of Mayo Clinic Proceedings describesthe strong correlations between cardiovascular diseases with myocardial infarction and protracted PPI use. And Chia et al. 2014 in the Singapore Medical Journal also demonstrated thatthe usage of PPI is extensively found in Singaporean populations as the first study in Asian regions.



In Bangladesh, the usage of proton pump inhibitors is on the risk increase while 70.2 percent of esomeprazole prescribed for peptic ulcers is the topmost momentous drug in the entire state, reported by Rashid et al. 2022 in the Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Journal. Alarmingly, random intake of anti-acidity drugs causes 45 percent of ulcers and even arouse severe health hazards such as stomach cancer, kidney damage, and insomnia, along with excessive intake of PPIs also cause lacking micronutrients in the body like Vitamin 12, Calcium, Magnesium, and Iron, etc. according to a very recent observation by BSMMU.





To conclude, both overuse and misuse of PPIs as prescribed and over-the-counter drugs are worryingly augmented in both developing and developed countries at present, as a result, several deadly side effects are reported due to unsuitable intake. Even the redundant usage of PPIs also wastes a large amount of money which puts an economic burden on the healthcare system, eventually hindering the country's economic growth. Hence, physicians as the prime prescriber of PPIs should be more conscious and aware of following proper therapeutic guidelines and recent scientific studies. Also, the regulatory agency of the government should have strong in vigilance in the case of rampant utilization of PPIs and recommend the appropriate directions to whole health-related institutions. Particularly village-based local doctors must be trained and more cautious about the overused and improper practice of PPIs.



The government can also take a pilot project, for example, educational programs, and cultural programs to build up awareness about pointless and inappropriate PPI use among the people in both urban and rural areas. Consequently, to end the selling of PPI drugs needs to monitor and not accessed as an OTC drug alongside people to maintain healthy lifestyles and avoid impure foods so that the PPI trade will diminish.



The writer is lecturer, Dept. of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Tejgaon College













