Bangladesh in UN Peacekeeping mission

Bangladesh became a member of the United Nations on September 17, 1974, and on September 25, the greatest Bengali father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, gave his historic speech in Bengal at the United Nations General Session and expressed his firm commitment to Bangladesh's continued support for peace throughout the world. As a result, Bangladesh has been actively participating in all peacekeeping activities conducted under the United Nations to establish world peace.



Bangladesh's foreign policy is being conducted in accordance with the ideal of 'friendship with all, enmity with none' - the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In continuation of this, Bangladesh has set a unique example of peace and harmony today. The Bangladesh Armed forcesare always determined to uphold the status of Bangladesh, which sends top peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping missions around the world, overcoming all obstacles. At present, Bangladesh Army is increasing the country's reputation not only in internal affairs but also in the international arena by showing its highest professionalism. Today, Bangladesh Army is an indispensable name in establishing world peace with its unimaginable success of work ethic and professionalism.



This progress began with the deployment of only 15 military observers in the 1988 UN Iran-Iraq Military Observation Group (UNIMOG) mission. In the following years, the Bangladesh Army consolidated its position in the United Nations peacekeeping mission as an embodiment of professionalism and dedication by showing skill and bravery. Bangladesh's participation in the UN Mission in its first decade was full of ups and downs. But undoubtedly the experience of the first decade enriched the Bangladesh Army in carrying out its assigned duties in the next decade. The parties or groups involved in the conflict must try to reassure them that the peacekeepers' aim is not to hurt anyone, but rather to protect the lives of civilians and UN staff members.



It is to be noted that Bangladesh is currently performing the assigned duties in 9 United Nations peacekeeping missions with great efficiency and reputation as the top peacekeeping sending country. Bangladesh has recently regained its position as the top peacekeeping sending country. Reclaiming this spot as the top peacekeeping sending country on the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation is undoubtedly an enviable milestone.



Against the backdrop of constant conflict with more than 150 militia forces across the African continent of unique dimensions, the work of the dedicated Bangladeshi peacekeepers wearing blue helmets is widely acclaimed worldwide today. Bangladesh is a top peacekeeping sending country engaged in post-conflict peace building with a strong commitment to global peacekeeping and establishing and maintaining friendly relations between nations.



At present, 15 contingents of Bangladesh have been included in the United Nations Capability Readiness System (UNPCRS), thereby opening the door for new contingents to be deployed in UN peacekeeping missions. Assessment and advisory inspection of these contingents are in process through the UN delegation. Two contingents have already qualified as UNPCRS, Rapidly Deployable Level (RDL).



Uncertainty of traveling to the UN mission, duration of stay, inadequacy of preparation time for self and family, long separation from family, different language and culture, adequate preparation for the mission, uncertainty of adapting to the environment, etc. create psychological stress in the deployment of UN peacekeeping missions. Which is very normal for an international peacekeeper? Besides, the adverse reaction that the terrible and extremely hostile environment of the battlefield creates in the mind and brain is multiplied by witnessing the atrocities and ruins of war. Despite all these pressures, the proud members of the Bangladesh Army continue to play a direct role efficiently in the UN missions.



After 50 years of its establishment, the members of the Bangladesh Army have made themselves the pride of the nation through their hard work, spirit, patriotism and skill as a professional force. Despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has been going on for the past two years, the Bangladesh Army has been contributing to UN peacekeeping missions in various countries around the world. Initiated with the motto 'We are in war, we are in peace, we are everywhere, on the country's land', the Bangladesh Army stands tall in the world today through its skills and professionalism. A trained and disciplined force like the Bangladesh Army is making a unique and contemporary contribution to global peacekeeping by participating in UN mandated peacekeeping missions anywhere in the world, which has undoubtedly brightened the image of Bangladesh in the outside world.



The opportunities for the Bangladesh Army to work in a multinational environment like the United Nations are many. By participating in this kind of international environment, Bangladesh Army is able to be a direct partner of all policies and technological developments organized due to global progress in the military sector, on the one hand, just as the military personnel engaged in peacekeeping are getting the opportunity to communicate and exchange experience with the military personnel of different countries. As a result, the various linguistic skills, military professionalism, craft and personal capabilities of Bangladeshi peacekeepers are increasing. Foreign exchange earned through participation in peacekeeping missions has added an important dimension to the country's economy. Note that considering the future prospects of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission, an opportunity has been created for the Bangladesh Army to purchase new military equipment.

This ongoing process is undeniable for any country's military modernization. Peacekeeping missions have also created indirect financial benefits for the Bangladeshi economy, particularly in the agricultural and pharmaceutical sectors, creating new markets for Bangladeshi businessmen. For example, currently Bangladeshi entrepreneurs have set up farms by leasing agricultural land in various African countries, which is playing a positive role in meeting the food demand of both Bangladesh and the leasing countries, and at the same time it is playing an important role in the economy of both countries.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's March 7 speech in 1971 - 'This time is our struggle for freedom, this time is our struggle for freedom'. The liberation war started with Bangabandhu's declaration of independence on March 26, 1971. Responding to Bangabandhu's call, Bengali officers and members of the armed forces left the Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force and joined the Liberation Army. We will never be able to repay the debt of their brave sacrifice during the liberation war in 1971. The 'Bangladesh Army' of the dream of the great leader of the Bengali nation, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is today working. beyond the borders of its own country with great efficiency and reputation in the international arena.



Bangladeshi peacekeepers have opened the doors of future possibilities for the Bangladesh Armed Forces by facing the global challenges in sending troops to the United Nations peacekeeping missions and performing their duties very efficiently. Today, Bangladesh stands tall in the world as a self-respecting country. Bangladeshi people will build a non-communal, hunger and poverty-free golden Bangladesh as dreamed by the father of the nation and the reputation and image of Bangladesh will shine brighter in the outside world through the activities of the peace keeping mission.



The writer is an independent researcher


















