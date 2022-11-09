Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Link Road Between Baghaichhari-Saroatali Unions

188 victim families demand compensation at Baghaichhari

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

Link road victims holding the press conference at Ugalchhari Arjapur Village in Baghaichhari on Tuesday. photo: observer

Link road victims holding the press conference at Ugalchhari Arjapur Village in Baghaichhari on Tuesday. photo: observer

RANGAMATI, Nov 8: A total of 188 victim families of the 19 kilometre (km) boundary link road construction in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district demanded due compensations.
Linking Baghaichhari and Saroatali unions, the road has been built.
In a press conference, arranged at 11:30 am on Tuesday in Ugalchhari Arjapur Village under Baghaichhari Union, victims came up with this demand.
Reserved woman seat member of Baghaichhari Union Rashika Chakma read out a written paper carrying their compensation demand at the press conference.
Rashika Chakma said, houses, gardens, and shops of local jummu families have been affected due to the link road.
"But victim families were not given any type of compensation," she added.
"Through the deputy commissioner, we have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister. But we are yet to receive any response," she further said.
The press conference was also told, 11.54 acres of land having houses, fruity and woody trees, shops and gardens were damaged. Among others, Baghaichhari Union Panel Chairmam Priya Bikash Chakma, Saroatali Union Panel Chairman Sugot Chakma, its reserved seat woman Councillor Sumaiya Chakma, and Baghaichhari Union's former member Nirupom Chakma were present at the press conference.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
188 victim families demand compensation at Baghaichhari
Two to die, six get life term in murder, rape cases
New BCL district body formed in Pirojpur
Renewable energy stressed for sustainable development
Man electrocuted in Khagrachhari
FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards in Barguna
Two murdered in Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar
Two nabbed with drugs in B'baria, Kishoreganj


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft