188 victim families demand compensation at Baghaichhari



Link road victims holding the press conference at Ugalchhari Arjapur Village in Baghaichhari on Tuesday. photo: observer

Linking Baghaichhari and Saroatali unions, the road has been built.

In a press conference, arranged at 11:30 am on Tuesday in Ugalchhari Arjapur Village under Baghaichhari Union, victims came up with this demand.

Reserved woman seat member of Baghaichhari Union Rashika Chakma read out a written paper carrying their compensation demand at the press conference.

Rashika Chakma said, houses, gardens, and shops of local jummu families have been affected due to the link road.

"But victim families were not given any type of compensation," she added.

"Through the deputy commissioner, we have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister. But we are yet to receive any response," she further said.

The press conference was also told, 11.54 acres of land having houses, fruity and woody trees, shops and gardens were damaged. Among others, Baghaichhari Union Panel Chairmam Priya Bikash Chakma, Saroatali Union Panel Chairman Sugot Chakma, its reserved seat woman Councillor Sumaiya Chakma, and Baghaichhari Union's former member Nirupom Chakma were present at the press conference. RANGAMATI, Nov 8: A total of 188 victim families of the 19 kilometre (km) boundary link road construction in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district demanded due compensations.Linking Baghaichhari and Saroatali unions, the road has been built.In a press conference, arranged at 11:30 am on Tuesday in Ugalchhari Arjapur Village under Baghaichhari Union, victims came up with this demand.Reserved woman seat member of Baghaichhari Union Rashika Chakma read out a written paper carrying their compensation demand at the press conference.Rashika Chakma said, houses, gardens, and shops of local jummu families have been affected due to the link road."But victim families were not given any type of compensation," she added."Through the deputy commissioner, we have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister. But we are yet to receive any response," she further said.The press conference was also told, 11.54 acres of land having houses, fruity and woody trees, shops and gardens were damaged. Among others, Baghaichhari Union Panel Chairmam Priya Bikash Chakma, Saroatali Union Panel Chairman Sugot Chakma, its reserved seat woman Councillor Sumaiya Chakma, and Baghaichhari Union's former member Nirupom Chakma were present at the press conference.