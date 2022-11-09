Two to die, six get life term in murder, rape cases

Separate courts in three days sentenced two people to death and six others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in four districts- Cumilla, Rajbari, Kishoreganj and Bogura.

CUMILLA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two people to death for killing a 10-year-old child after rape in Manoharganj Upazila in 2018.

Cumilla Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Abdullah Al Mamun handed down the verdict in the morning.

The condemned convicts are Bachchu Mia and Amir Hamza, residents of Hatimara Village in the upazila.

Pradeep Kumar Dutta, special public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, the convicts enter the house to rape the victim's elder sister on March 5, 2018. At that time, they did not find her and raped the child. After that, they hacked the victim to death with sharp weapons and fled away.

Mojibur Rahman, inspector of the court, said both convicts were present during the announcement of the verdict. Preparations are underway to send them to jail.

RAJBARI: A court in the district on Monday sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a van-puller in Baliakandi Upazila in 2014.

Rajbari District and Sessions Judge Ruhul Amin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Nuruzzaman, Saiful Sheikh alias Ripon, Abdur Razzaque and Abdus Salam.

According to the prosecution, the convicts slaughtered the van-puller Billal to death and robbed his van from Dilalpur area in the upazila on December 9, 2014.

A case was filed by the deceased's brother Daud Hossain with Baliakandi Police Station (PS) accusing four people in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against them to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

PP of the court Advocate Ujir Ali confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a young man to life-term in jail for raping a teenage girl in Karimganj Upazila in 2018.

Kishoreganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Habibullah handed down the verdict. The condemned convict is Riad, 25, a resident of Dhalla Par Village under Gujadia Union in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.

PP of the court Advocate MA Afzal confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Riyad raped the girl on March 15, 2018. Later on, the victim's mother filed a case with Karimganj PS as the plaintiff.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

On Monday, the court delivered the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of witnesses.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing a farmer in Gabtali Upazila in 2006.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Habiba Mandal handed down the verdict at around 12:30pm.

The condemned convict is Ased Ali, son of Moslem Uddin Molla, a resident of Shildahbari Village in Gabtali Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Ased Ali hacked Nurul Islam, a farmer in Shildahbari Village of the upazila, to injure on March 10, 2006 over a land dispute.

Critically injured Nurul Islam was rescued and taken to Gabtali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Nurul Islam succumbed to his injuries at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital at around 3am on March 11 in 2006 while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's wife Momena Khatun lodged a murder case with Gabtali PS accusing three persons including Ased Ali in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court against the accused after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

The court also acquitted two persons as the allegations brought against them were not proven.













