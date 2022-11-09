Video
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022
Home Countryside

New BCL district body formed in Pirojpur

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Nov 8: The new committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) unit of the district was announced on Monday evening, making Aniruzzman Anik President and Iftekher Mahmud Sajal General Secretary (GS).
Along with 20 vice-presidents, six joint GS and four organizing ones, the 32-member BCL committee of the district was approved by the central committee, said a press release jointly signed by Central Committee President Al-Nahian Khan Joy and GS Lekhok Bhattacharge.
On May 6 in 2018, the last committee was formed with Anik GS and Sajal joint GS. BCL sources said, it's a partial committee while the full committee will be announced soon.
After the approval the new committee, a procession was brought out in the town of Pirojpur with a motor cycle rally and      fireworks.


