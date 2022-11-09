Video
Public Engineering Day Observed

Renewable energy stressed for sustainable development

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

A colourful rally was brought out in Pirojpur Town on Tuesday to mark the Public Engineering Day-2022 and the 52nd founding anniversary of IDEB. photo: observer

Public Engineering Day-2022 and the 52nd founding anniversary of Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) was observed on Tuesday across the country in a befitting manner.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in different districts including Pirojpur and Rangamati.
PIROJPUR: The day was observed in the district with the slogan of renewable energy for sustainable development.
A colourful rally brought out from the IDEB premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town. Later on, a discussion meeting also was held at the IDEB office.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Monira Parvin was present as the chief guest while IDEB District Unit President Rabbni Feroj presided over the meeting.
Executive Magistrate Kafil Uddin Mahmud, Acting Principal of Polytechnic Institute Md Fardaus Arfien, IEDB General Secretary Gazi Nazrul Islam, its Finance Secretary Sheikh Hosneara Popy and former head teacher of Town Secondary School Kazi Mujibur Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.  
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Kaptai Upazila of the district.
A rally was brought out from Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute (BSPI) at around 10am, and paraded the main streets in the town.
Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the upazila.  
BSPI Principal Mohammad Abdul Matin Hawlader was present as the chief guest while Rangamati District IDEB President Engineer Abdul Latif presided over the meeting conducted by Engineer Abdul Alim.
Kaptai IDEB GS Engineer Md Imam Fakhruddin Raji delivered the welcome speech.
Kaptai Project Police Outpost In-Charge Md Shahinur Rahman, among others, also spoke at that time.


