Man electrocuted in Khagrachhari

KHAGRACHHARI, Nov 8: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Humayun, 45, hailed from Subarnachar Upazila of Noakhali District.

Local sources said the man came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working in a cattle farm in Khagrachhari, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

















