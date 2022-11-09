Video
FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards in Barguna

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

TALTALI, BARGUNA, Nov 8: Digital certificates and smart ID cards were distributed among the freedom fighters (FFs) in Taltali Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Taltali Upazila administration organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad hall room.
Former District FF Commander Abdur Rashid was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) SM Sadiq Tanveer in the chair.
UNO SM Sadiq Tanveer said a total of 47 FFs were given digital certificates and 30 smart cards from the Ministry of Freedom Fighters. Through this smart card, they will get all the government facilities provided for the FFs.


