Two murdered in Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Moulvibazar, on Monday.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya young man was shot to death allegedly by miscreants in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Salim, 26, a resident of Noyapara Musni Registrant Rohingya Camp in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf Model Police Station (PS) Abdul Halim said a group of miscreants shot Salim in the camp at night, leaving him seriously wounded.

He was rescued and immediately taken to Kutupalong Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was stabbed to death in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Panchpir Jalai area under Joychandi Union in the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Joynal Mia, 60, son of late Munshi Arjat Mia, a resident of Duttagram Village in Rajannagar Upazila.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq said two persons took Joynal to Panchpir Jalai area from Tengra Bazar of Rajannagar Upazila in the afternoon alluring him to meet with a kabiraj.

Later on, the two persons stabbed Joynal inside a rubber garden in the evening, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Joynal Mia dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Nusrat Jahan said Joynal had died while he was being taken to the hospital.











