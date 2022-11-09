Video
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:30 PM
Home Countryside

Two nabbed with drugs in B'baria, Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Two persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Kishoreganj, in two days.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a drug dealer along with 30kg of hemp from Bijiynagar Upazila in the district on Monday.
The arrested man is Md Abu Bakar Prakash Abdullah, 26, son of Md Nurul Islam of Kashinagar area in the upazila.
District DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Assistant Director of the DNC Md Mizanur Rahman conducted a drive in Shashai area under Budhanti Union at around 7am, and arrested him along with the hemp.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bijoynagar Police Station (PS) against the arrested in this regard.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 100 yaba tablets and 50 grams of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested man is Md Johirul Islam, 34, son of Md Monir Uddin Bapari of Purba Tarapasha Village in the upazila.
RAB-14 (CPC-2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Purba Tarapasha area at night and arrested him along with the drugs.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filedd with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard.


