Four ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura, Sherpur

Four people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Sherpur, on Monday.

BOGURA: Two young men have reportedly committed suicide in separate areas in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday.

According to police, an unidentified young man took poison and went to a village doctor's chamber in Shantahar area of the upazila in the morning. Locals took him to Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex. As his condition was deteriorated further, he was shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Meanwhile, a young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Chhoto Chatkhair Village under Nasratpur Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Bipul Chandra, son of Bhuttu Chandra of the village.

Police and local sources said Bipul Chandra hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body. The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim confirmed the incidents.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Two people including a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday. A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kakarkandi Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Salma Khatun, wife of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Benupara Village under the union.

Police and local sources said Salma's family members live in Sylhet. However, she suffered from severe financial crisis for the recent times.

Following this, she committed suicide by hanging herself in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, a man has reportedly committed suicide after drinking poison in the same union of the upazila at dawn on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, son of Joynal Abedin of Sohagpur Village under Kakarkandi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Khairul along with his wife lived in a rented house in Dhaka. His wife worked in a house as a maid. She stole some money and gold ornaments from there and gave those to Khairul. They, later, along with those stolen items fled to Khairul's village home. Later on, police arrested his wife and sent her jail.

Following this, Khairul committed suicide after drinking poison at dawn out of frustration.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incidents, adding that two separate unnatural death cases were filed these connections.











