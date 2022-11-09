Video
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:30 PM
Home Countryside

Sitrang affects fish farmers at Ukhiya

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

A Sitrang-affected fish enclosure in Ukhiya Upazila. photo: observer

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Nov 8: From Cyclone Sitrang-hit Ukhiya Upazila of the district, hundreds of maunds of shrimps and fishes including coral and tengra were floated away, with their enclosures submerged.   
Due to stronger ever tidal surge, Rezukhali Embankment at the Ukhiya sea-shore was breached at key points, pushing brackish water towards localities; enclosure owners didn't find time to protect their much-cost farmed fishes; victim fish farmers suffered huge as well as irrecoverable capital losses.
Officially, damage costs are being estimated, with listing victim fish farm entrepreneurs.   
At least 20 fish enclosures were flooded at Lomboripara, Uttar Sonaichhari, Dakuar Para, and at Ghaghor in Ward No.2 of Jalia Palong Union. Shrimp, coral, tengra, white shrimp, ruhi, carp, and other species were floated.
Acting Officer of the Ukhiya Upazila Fisheries Office Mamunur Rashid said, fish farming has been greatly damaged by Cyclone Sitrang; after field inspection, the damage report has been sent to the department concerned.
A visit to these localities found numerous damaged enclosures; no existence of fish was seen.
Enclosure owner Moktar Mia said, the brackish tidal water of sea breached the embankment on October 24, and flowing above the danger mark and surging water hit fish enclosures; these were floated away with strong current; at that time, the dam became invisible.
Villagers said, the salty water hit the sea shore with 5-6 foot high tide. Also betel leaf, betel orchards and growing winter vegetables were washed away.
Aktar Mia, Cheher Ali, Shafiul Alam, Ziaur Rahman said, "We live on fisheries that are our only earning sources. We need government incentives to re-start our fish farms. "
Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Imran Hossain Sajib said, the cyclone damage cost is being determined and a list of victim people is prepared.
Local people demanded right rehabilitation of the victim fish farmers, after field inspection.


