Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:29 PM
Iran deploys mounted police to quell Mahsa Amini protests

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

PARIS, Nov 8: Iran has deployed mounted police in a bid to contain more than seven weeks of protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, according to videos posted online.
The clerical state has been rocked by a protest movement that erupted when Amini, 22, died after her arrest for allegedly breaking Iran's strict hijab dress rules for women.
Young women have led the way, removing and burning their head coverings, chanting anti-regime slogans and confronting security forces on the street despite a crackdown that has killed dozens.
In a rare move, the authorities have deployed a posse of police on horseback in Tehran's streets to stifle the demonstrations, according to a video posted on social media and verified by AFP.
The special unit on patrol is seen standing in front of a row of Iranian national flags on a major road in the northwestern neighbourhood of Sadeghiyeh.
Created in 2013, the mounted division of Iran's police force -- known as Asvaran -- is made up of Turkoman and Arabian horses, among others.
The cavalry unit has been seen on the streets of the Iranian capital in the past, mainly during parades, but it is uncommon to see it deployed during protests.    -AFP


