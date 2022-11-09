Gujarat governed from Delhi, double-engine claim an empty boast: P Chidambaram

AHEMDABAD, Nov 8: Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday claimed the state was being "governed from Delhi" and that it why it saw three chief ministers in last six years.

The claim of a 'double-engine' government is an "empty boast", he said.

Chidambaram, who was in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city to campaign for his party, also hit out at the ruling BJP over its "arrogance", saying no one so far has apologised or resigned for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy which claimed 135 lives.

The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram claimed "Gujarat is being governed from Delhi, not Ahmedabad" and that is the reason why the state has seen three chief ministers in the last six years.

"The boast of a double-engine government is an empty boast. Gujarat is a single-bullock cart that is trudging on a mud path leaving behind vast sections of people, especially the Scheduled Tribes, women, the youth and the poor," he further claimed.

On October 30, a suspension bridge on the Machchuu river in Gujarat's Morbi district collapsed, claiming 135 lives.

"As per my knowledge, nobody has apologised or resigned for such a big tragedy. If such a thing would have happened in a foreign country, there would have been immediate resignations. There is a complete lack of accountability for the Morbi tragedy," Chidambaram said.

"They have not apologised as the government here thinks they will easily win the coming elections and they need not be accountable for the incident. The BJP government and its leaders feel that they are not answerable or accountable because the BJP is sitting on the summit of arrogance," he said.

He appealed to the people of Gujarat to change the BJP government and give a chance to the Congress this time.

"In all mature parliamentary democracies, people change governments from time to time. Every few years or terms you must change the government," the Congress veteran said.

Why are social indicators, such as health and education, high in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu? Because governments are changed once every five years or ten years, he added.

"My appeal to the people of Gujarat is to change your government. Assert your democratic right. Establish the principle of parliamentary democracy. Governments must be changed from time to time. This time, vote for the Congress party. Because you know our track record. We can do better and we will do better than the BJP," Chidambaram said. -PTI