Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Gujarat governed from Delhi, double-engine claim an empty boast: P Chidambaram

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

AHEMDABAD, Nov 8: Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday claimed the state was being "governed from Delhi" and that it why it saw three chief ministers in last six years.
The claim of a 'double-engine' government is an "empty boast", he said.
Chidambaram, who was in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city to campaign for his party, also hit out at the ruling BJP over its "arrogance", saying no one so far has apologised or resigned for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy which claimed 135 lives.
The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram claimed "Gujarat is being governed from Delhi, not Ahmedabad" and that is the reason why the state has seen three chief ministers in the last six years.
"The boast of a double-engine government is an empty boast. Gujarat is a single-bullock cart that is trudging on a mud path leaving behind vast sections of people, especially the Scheduled Tribes, women, the youth and the poor," he further claimed.
On October 30, a suspension bridge on the Machchuu river in Gujarat's Morbi district collapsed, claiming 135 lives.
"As per my knowledge, nobody has apologised or resigned for such a big tragedy. If such a thing would have happened in a foreign country, there would have been immediate resignations. There is a complete lack of accountability for the Morbi tragedy," Chidambaram said.
"They have not apologised as the government here thinks they will easily win the coming elections and they need not be accountable for the incident. The BJP government and its leaders feel that they are not answerable or accountable because the BJP is sitting on the summit of arrogance," he said.
He appealed to the people of Gujarat to change the BJP government and give a chance to the Congress this time.
"In all mature parliamentary democracies, people change governments from time to time. Every few years or terms you must change the government," the Congress veteran said.
Why are social indicators, such as health and education, high in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu? Because governments are changed once every five years or ten years, he added.
"My appeal to the people of Gujarat is to change your government. Assert your democratic right. Establish the principle of parliamentary democracy. Governments must be changed from time to time. This time, vote for the Congress party. Because you know our track record. We can do better and we will do better than the BJP," Chidambaram said.    -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gujarat governed from Delhi, double-engine claim an empty boast: P Chidambaram
‘Humiliating’: Reality sinks in for Twitter India staff as 90% sacked
Macron urges US, China to pay their fair share on climate
SC warns of suo motu notice if FIR of attack on Imran not registered in 24 hours
Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan leaves hospital after attack
Japan hosts multilateral display of naval unity amid East Asia tension
UK's Sunak stands by minister accused of sending bullying texts


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft