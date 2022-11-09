Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Qatar official calls homosexuality 'damage in the mind'

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

BERLIN, NOV 8: Former Qatari international and World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman has called homosexuality a "damage in the mind" in an interview to be aired on German TV on Tuesday.
The country will accept gay visitors but "they have to accept our rules", Salman said in the interview with the ZDF broadcaster, filmed in Qatar ahead of the tournament.
Salman also insisted homosexuality was "haram" -- something forbidden in Islam -- during the interview, which was abruptly cut off after his comments.
Qatar has come under sustained fire over its human rights record ahead of the World Cup, including its treatment of foreign workers and its stance on women's and LGBTQ rights. Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state and captains from a number of leading European countries, including England, France and Germany, will wear armbands in rainbow colours with the message "One Love" in an anti-discrimination campaign.
Fans in stadiums across Germany on Saturday called for boycotts of the tournament.  
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said last week on a visit to Qatar that she will attend the World Cup after being given a "guarantee of safety" for LGBTQ fans by Qatar's prime minister. German lawmakers joined Faeser on the visit, but the German government's human rights commissioner Luise Amtsberg pulled out.
Faeser had previously said Qatar's hosting of the World Cup was "very tricky" from Berlin's perspective, prompting Doha to summon the German ambassador.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Machino replaces injured Nakayama in Japan WC squad
Qatar official calls homosexuality 'damage in the mind'
Teen star Kuol in Australia WC squad, Rogic misses out
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Real defeat leaves Barca top of La Liga
Neymar ready to carry the weight of a nation on his shoulders
Nabi quits as Afghanistan skipper after winless World Cup exit
Stokes says England must shut down India's 'fantastic' Suryakumar


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft