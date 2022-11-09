Bhutan plays last match today

SAFF U15 Girls' CshipThe Bhutan girls will engage with the Nepalese in their last match of the SAFF Under-15 Girls Championship today (Wednesday) at 4:30 pm at Shaheed Bir Shrestha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

All though it is going to be their third match in the event, the Bhutanese had not seen a win there yet. They had a 0-7 defeat to Nepal in their first match and experienced a bitter defeat of 0-8 margin in the second match against the host Bangladesh girls. Losing the two matches, they have zero points in the collection.

Nepal team, on the other hand, has six points after winning its first two matches, one against Bhutan and the second one against Bangladesh. If the Bhutan girls can win the match today, it will be their first win in the event and Nepal will be in danger of being kicked out of the race for the trophy.

For the same reason, Nepal girls will try heart and soul to win the match. And it may not be a hard task to ponder for the Nepalese as they already have a bigger margin against the same opponents.











