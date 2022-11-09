Modi unveils logo of India’s G 20 Presidency

New Delhi, Nov 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency, through video conferencing here on Tuesday. India is all set to take over the presidency of the G20 from the current chair Indonesia, from December 1.

During the G-20 Presidency, India is expected to hold 200 meetings in 32 different sectors across the country. The G-20 Summit scheduled in 2023 would be one of the most high-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

Unveiling the G 20 logo, Modi said,". Notion of universal brotherhood is being reflected via the G-20 logo. Our G-20 mantra is - One Earth, One Family, One Future."

He pledged, " It will be our effort that there should be no first world or third world, but only one world"

The Prime Minister said that the logo, theme and website of our G-20 Presidency reflect India's message and overarching priorities to the world.

Hailing the forthcoming Presidency as a historic opportunity, Modi said, "India's G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and a lot of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms"













The lotus as the choice of the G 20 logo is curiosity rousing as the lotus is also the election symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Since May 2014, the BJP has been the ruling political party in India under Narendra Modi, the incumbent Indian Prime Minister. By asserting that the lotus will continue to bloom, Modi who faces a general election in 2024, has in a way given a subtle message to the world that his party is here to stay.

In his speech, the Prime Minister explained the use of lotus in the G 20 logo thus. "The lotus in the logo symbolizes India's ancient heritage, faith and thought. Even if the world is in a deep crisis, we can still progress and make the world a better place.''

He said, "In Indian culture, both the Goddess of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus. This is what the world needs most today. Shared knowledge that helps us overcome our circumstances, and shared prosperity that reaches the last person at the last mile. This is why, in the G20 logo, the earth is placed on a lotus too. The seven petals of the lotus in the logo are also significant. They represent the seven continents. Seven is also the number of notes in the universal language of music. In music, when the seven notes come together, they create perfect harmony. But each note has its own uniqueness. Similarly, G20 aims to bring the world together in harmony while respecting diversity.''

Highlighting the contribution of the citizens in the launch of the G-20 logo, the Prime Minister said that the government received thousands of creative ideas for the logo. The Prime Minister thanked everyone for their support and said that these suggestions are becoming the face of the global event. Remarking that the G-20 logo is not just any logo, the Prime Minister said that it is a message, a feeling that runs in India's veins. He said, "It is a resolve that has been omnipresent in our thoughts through 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. ''

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said, "G20 Presidency is not merely a diplomatic meeting for India, it is a new responsibility and a measure of the world's trust in India"

Encouraging a participatory approach, the PM said, "G-20 will not be limited to Delhi or a few places. Every citizen, state government and political party should participate in it"

Mr Modi said that G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. Describing this as a momentous occasion, the Prime Minister said the Presidency of G-20 during the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a matter of pride for every Indian. The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the growing interest and activities about the G-20 and related events.

The PM said that India has seen the height of prosperity and also the darkest phase in global history. "When we strive for our progress, we also envision global progress"

He said, "India is such a rich and living democracy of the world. India has as much uniqueness as it has diversity. Democracy, diversity, indigenous approach, inclusive thinking, local lifestyle and global thoughts, today the world is seeing solutions to all its challenges in these ideas", he said.

Apart from democracy, the Prime Minister also drew attention to India's efforts in the field of sustainable development. "The environment is a global cause for us as well as personal responsibility", the Prime Minister emphasized. He also highlighted the contribution of Ayurveda and noted global enthusiasm for Yoga and coarse grains.

The Prime Minister said that many of India's achievements can be followed by other countries of the world. The use of digital technology in development, inclusion, removal of corruption, improving ease of doing business and ease of living, can be templates for many countries. The Prime Minister also highlighted India's women empowerment and women-led development and financial inclusion through the Jan Dhan Account which will reach the world through the opportunity of the G-20 presidency.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the world is looking with hope towards collective leadership whether it is G7, G77 or UNGA. He said that India maintains close relations with developed countries on the one hand, and at the same time understands and expresses the views of developing countries very well. "It is on this basis that we will build the blueprint of our G-20 Presidency together with all the friends of the 'Global South' who have been India's co-travelers on the path of development for decades" he added.

He said that the G-20 is a great opportunity for India to showcase a glimpse of its tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (Guest is God). He informed that the events related to G-20 will not be limited to Delhi or a few places but programmes will be held in every corner of the country. "Each of our states has its own characteristics, heritage, culture, beauty, aura and hospitality", Shri Modi remarked. The Prime Minister gave examples of the hospitality of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and remarked that it is this hospitality and diversity that amazes the world.

The Prime Minister who will be heading to Indonesia next week for the formal announcement of India's G-20 Presidency, said, "All the citizens and intellectuals of the country should also come forward to be a part of this event.''

He also welcomed suggestions on the newly launched G-20 website. "It will give new heights to the success of an event like G-20," he concluded, "I am sure, this event will not only be a memorable one for India, but the future will also assess it as a momentous occasion in the history of the world."







