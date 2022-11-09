Construction deadline extended again, cost escalates

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 8: Running behind schedule, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has completed 55 per cent construction of the 4-land marine drive between Kalurghat Bridge and Chaktai Canal. The deadline for completing the project has been extended for the second time to June 2024.

The project was scheduled to be completed in June 2021.

CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams told the Daily Observer on Tuesday that installation of 11 out of 12 regulators was in progress.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of 9.5km marine drive that runs parallel to the Karnaphuli River. In August, ECNEC approved the revised project cost of Tk 2,779.15 crore up from Tk 2,310 crore approved in April 2017.

Hasan said that land acquisition from Kalurghat Industrial area to Kalurghat Railway Bridge had been completed for the project.













