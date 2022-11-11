6 to walk gallows for schoolgirl gangrape in Khulna

Khulna, Nov, 8: A court in Khulna on Tuesday sentenced six accused to death in a gang-rape case.

Khulna Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 Judge Abdus Salam Khan pronounced the verdict, said public prosecutor Farid Ahmed. The court, at the same time, fined the convicts Tk 20,000.

The convicts are Morshedul Islam Shanto alias Shanto Biswas (absconding), Sheikh Shahadat Hossain (absconding), Rabbi Hasan Parash, Mahmud Hasan Akash, Kazi Ariful Islam Pritom (absconding) and Md Mim Biswas.

Besides, the court awarded eight years' jail sentence to each of underaged accused Noor Nabi Ahmed, Moin Hossain Ridoy, Md Sourav Sheikh and Jihadul Kabir Jihad.

At the same time, Noor Nabi Ahmed was awarded three years' jail sentence in Pornography Act.

It is learnt that convict Morshedul Islam Shanto got acquainted with the girl two days before the incident. At about 4:30pm on June 29, 2019, he called in the girl through a mobile call. Then Shanto took the girl to the flat on ground floor of the house of one Nurunnabi Ahmed at Bihari Colony crossing in the city. There he along with others gang-raped the girl and recorded the video. Afterward, others raped the girl one after another intimidating her to upload the video on Facebook.

After the gang-rape, the convicts released the girl in the evening threatening her to kill. Later, the girl was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital after she disclosed her ordeal to her elder sister.

Being the plaintiff the victim's elder sister filed a case with Sonadanga Police Station on the following day.

On November 13 of the same year, Investigation Officer of the case and Sonadanga Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mamtajul Huque submitted a chargesheet to court mentioning the names of 10 accused. During the proceedings of the case, 13, out of 30 witnesses, delivered testimonies to the court.















