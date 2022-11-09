Video
Global surge’ in investment needed to adapt to climate change, warns UN

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Climate adaptation must not be sidelined says the UN Environment Programme on the eve of COP27 climate talks in Egypt.
Progress in adapting to climate change is still far too slow and lacks the finance needed to keep up with the accelerating impacts, according to an analysis by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
Published just ahead of the UN COP27 climate change talks in Sharm-el Sheikh, UNEP's annual report on government action to boost resilience to increased heatwaves, droughts, floods and storms finds that more than 84 per cent of countries have at least one strategy, law or policy related to adaptation - an increase of 5 per cent from last year. Those that do not include Bolivia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Adaptation plans are improving overall and are more inclusive in considering gender and disadvantaged groups, such as indigenous peoples. The proportion of plans with quantified targets that have deadlines has increased, with one-third now including these. Projects implemented so far are focused on agriculture, water and ecosystems and primarily address the variability of rainfall, drought and flooding. Although the report notes greater action on the ground, it warns that there is "no sign" of the acceleration needed to keep up with climate impacts, which risk outstripping support.
Many project types could both cut emissions and reduce the impacts of extreme weather, such as planting and conserving mangroves, restoring salt marshes or protecting peatlands, which can effectively remove carbon from the atmosphere and reduce flood risks. However, opportunities for such projects are frequently missed, with adaptation and mitigation measures often implemented independently, UNEP's assessment finds.
There are 400 medium to major disasters occurring annually, projected to rise to 560 by 2030 on current trajectories, warned the UN's Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDDR) in a report earlier this year.  "That means 1.5 medium to major disasters per day globally. This is a terrible forecast, but I'm afraid that is what the data tells us," says Mami Mizutori, head of the UNDDR. She adds that governments need to tackle risk management comprehensively by bringing together climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction plans, which sometimes do not take future climate risks into account.
The UN advocates the development of early warning systems to reduce climate-related risk. Existing systems have been effective, such as in Bangladesh, where early cyclone warnings have saved thousands of lives, according to Henry Neufeldt, chief scientific editor of UNEP's report.
"Impacts can be reduced significantly through the right actions. More countries now need to address and develop their national adaptation plans in order to have these responses ready," he says.
Finance is a significant barrier. Though the flow of international finance to pay for adaptation in developing countries reached US$29 billion in 2020 - an increase of 4 per cent from 2019 and a 34 per cent share of overall climate finance - it is still five to ten times below the estimated need, and the gap continues to widen, UNEP warns. It estimates that the finance needed is $160 to $340 billion annually by 2030 and $315 to $565 billion by 2050.


Global surge' in investment needed to adapt to climate change, warns UN
