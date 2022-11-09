Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Attempt To Kill UNO

Prime accused jailed for 13 yrs

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Dinajpur, Nov 8: A Dinajpur court on Tuesday sentenced Rabiul Islam, prime accused in a case filed over an attempt to kill former Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanom and her father, to 13 years rigorous imprisonment.
Dinajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-3 Judge Sadia Sultana handed down the judgement in the morning.
The Judge also fined Rabiul Tk 10,000. In default, he will have to suffer six months more in prison, said Public Prosecutor (PP) of Rabiul Islam.
According to the case statement, on September 2, 2020, Ghoraghat Upazila Parishad gardener (mali) Rabiul Islam, 35, entered the official residence of the then UNO Wahida Khanam. Rabiul Islam attacked UNO Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali Sheikh with a hammer. The duo was severely injured in the attack.
They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and, later, to National Neuroscience Hospital in Dhaka by air ambulance.
Wahida Khanam brother police Inspector Sheikh Farid filed a case with Ghoraghat Police Station. Later the case was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of Police.
On September 11, DB Police arrested Rabiul Islam from his house in Bhimpur village under Biral upazila. He gave a confessional statement in court on September 20.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi unveils logo of India’s G 20 Presidency
Construction deadline extended again, cost escalates
6 to walk gallows for schoolgirl gangrape in Khulna
Global surge’ in investment needed to adapt to climate change, warns UN
The followers of "Loknath" lit small lamps and incense asking for a healthy life
Prime accused jailed for 13 yrs
Political violence ‘obviously a concern’, says UN Resident Coordinator
BNP desperate to seize state power capitalising on global crisis: Quader


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft