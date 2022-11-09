Prime accused jailed for 13 yrs

Dinajpur, Nov 8: A Dinajpur court on Tuesday sentenced Rabiul Islam, prime accused in a case filed over an attempt to kill former Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanom and her father, to 13 years rigorous imprisonment.

Dinajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-3 Judge Sadia Sultana handed down the judgement in the morning.

The Judge also fined Rabiul Tk 10,000. In default, he will have to suffer six months more in prison, said Public Prosecutor (PP) of Rabiul Islam.

According to the case statement, on September 2, 2020, Ghoraghat Upazila Parishad gardener (mali) Rabiul Islam, 35, entered the official residence of the then UNO Wahida Khanam. Rabiul Islam attacked UNO Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali Sheikh with a hammer. The duo was severely injured in the attack.

They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and, later, to National Neuroscience Hospital in Dhaka by air ambulance.

Wahida Khanam brother police Inspector Sheikh Farid filed a case with Ghoraghat Police Station. Later the case was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of Police.

On September 11, DB Police arrested Rabiul Islam from his house in Bhimpur village under Biral upazila. He gave a confessional statement in court on September 20.















