Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:27 PM
Political violence ‘obviously a concern’, says UN Resident Coordinator

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

UN Resident Coordinator (UNRC) in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis has made it clear that it is not for her or the UN to take decisions or engage in the election process of Bangladesh and laid emphasis on peaceful exercise of political activities.
She said people have been injured and killed over the past months which is "obviously a concern" and called for "calm" and to find avenues for discussion.
"It's not for me or the UN to really decide and engage in election," Lewis said, adding that there is no mandate for the UN to engage in election here unless they get a specific request from the Security Council or General Assembly or the country.
Lewis made the remarks while responding to a question at "DCAB Talk" held at Jatiya Press Club. DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke. The UNRC said she is talking with the ministry of home affairs and also talking with various security forces to try and protect lives and find ways on how things can be done in a safe way.
Lewis said despite other major developing crises in the world, the United Nations continues to focus on the Rohingya issue, and has been trying to find a political solution.
"It's incredibly challenging. The focus is there," she said, adding that they are working on the ground for the safe and dignified return of the displaced Rohingyas - currently in Bangladesh - to Myanmar.    -UNB


