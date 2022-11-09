BNP desperate to seize state power capitalising on global crisis: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday accused that BNP is desperate to seize state power through terrorist activities by capitalizing on the ongoing global crisis.

He said, "There is no chance of seizing power in Bangladesh through terrorism, anarchy and conspiracy without elections. According to the constitution, party should come to power with the people's mandate through elections. There is no alternative way to come to power, and there will be no way to disrupt it."

Condemning and protesting the 'false, fabricated, baseless, propaganda' statements of BNP leaders, Quader made the statement.

Claiming that the people of the country have not forgotten the horrific arson attacks carried out under the direct orders of the top leadership of BNP, Obaidul Quader said, "In 2013, 2014 and 2015, armed terrorists of Jamaat-BNP carried out hellish killings through petrol bombs and arson attacks across the country."

"From school-going children to transport workers, small businessmen to law enforcement personnel-no one was spared from the menace of the terror. At that time, more than one hundred and fifty people were killed in terrorist activity conducted by BNP-Jamaat across the country," he added.

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Now, when the world economy is going through instability due to the war in Europe, the BNP has become desperate to seize power through terrorist activities again by capitalizing on this global crisis."

"While conscientious people across the country are demanding justice for the arson incidents of Jamaat-BNP, BNP leaders are shamelessly making a ridiculous attempt to deny responsibility for their past misdeeds," he added.







In the statement, Quader also said, "Jamaat-BNP is not only a terrorist political force in Bangladesh, but an internationally recognized one. Because of the arson attacks, the Federal Court of Canada ruled that the BNP was a terrorist organization in two separate cases. Today, BNP leaders have forgotten their past misdeeds, but the people of Bangladesh have never forgotten them."













