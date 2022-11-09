Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

62 SPs get new postings

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Some 62 superintendents of police (SPs) have been given new postings on Tuesday.
The Home Ministry on Tuesday issued a gazette notification in this regard. Sirajam Munira, Deputy Secretary of the Public Security Division signed the order.
According to the notification, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) got six SP rank officers as deputy commissioners (DCs), while Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) got two DCs. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) got one DC each.
Other police units and the police headquarters also got SP rank officers through the new posting order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi unveils logo of India’s G 20 Presidency
Construction deadline extended again, cost escalates
6 to walk gallows for schoolgirl gangrape in Khulna
Global surge’ in investment needed to adapt to climate change, warns UN
The followers of "Loknath" lit small lamps and incense asking for a healthy life
Prime accused jailed for 13 yrs
Political violence ‘obviously a concern’, says UN Resident Coordinator
BNP desperate to seize state power capitalising on global crisis: Quader


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft