62 SPs get new postings

Some 62 superintendents of police (SPs) have been given new postings on Tuesday.

The Home Ministry on Tuesday issued a gazette notification in this regard. Sirajam Munira, Deputy Secretary of the Public Security Division signed the order.

According to the notification, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) got six SP rank officers as deputy commissioners (DCs), while Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) got two DCs. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) got one DC each.

Other police units and the police headquarters also got SP rank officers through the new posting order.











