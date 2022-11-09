Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics and polls with Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde and Norwegian envoy Espen Rikter-Svendsen met with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde and Norwegian envoy Espen Rikter-Svendsen met with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Tuesday. photo : Observer

The ambassadors of Sweden and Norway to Bangladesh on Tuesday had a 'closed-door' meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and discussed various issues relating to the country's next national election.
Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde and Norwegian envoy Espen Rikter-Svendsen sat in the meeting with Fakhrul at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office at 3:10pm and it continued until 4:30pm.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury was present at the meeting.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Khosru said the two envoys mainly discussed the latest political situation, recent political incidents, and the country's electoral system.
He, however, declined to elaborate on what they talked about the next election and the political situation. "I can't go into detail about what was discussed inside. I can only say all the matters related to the current political context of Bangladesh have been discussed."
Asked whether there was a discussion about the next election, Khosu said, "Of course, we talked about the election. Because the election is now on everyone's mind. The election is very important to everyone in the country and outside the country. "He said the international community wants an elected government and an elected parliament to be in place in Bangladesh through a fair election.
During the discussion, Khosru said the two ambassadors wanted to know what could be the future of Bangladesh's politics and the situation of the country's democracy and human rights rule of law, and public safety.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi unveils logo of India’s G 20 Presidency
Construction deadline extended again, cost escalates
6 to walk gallows for schoolgirl gangrape in Khulna
Global surge’ in investment needed to adapt to climate change, warns UN
The followers of "Loknath" lit small lamps and incense asking for a healthy life
Prime accused jailed for 13 yrs
Political violence ‘obviously a concern’, says UN Resident Coordinator
BNP desperate to seize state power capitalising on global crisis: Quader


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft