Bangladeshis to choose their own govt thru fair polls: US hopes

The United States has expressed hope that the people of Bangladesh will "ultimately be able to choose" their own government through free and fair elections.

"We hope for a robust civic participation. That is our hope; that is what we continue to support," said Ned Price, spokesperson at the US Department of State, while responding to a question at a regular briefing in Washington on Monday night.

He said they urge the government of Bangladesh to create a safe environment for people to peacefully assemble and to voice their concerns, and relatedly, for opposition parties to campaign without facing intimidation and repression.

Price said they put democracy and human rights at the centre of their relationships around the world and at the centre of their foreign policy.

"We as such regularly raise these issues with governments around the world, including the government of Bangladesh," he said.

Price said they do so both publicly and in their private engagements.

"And in doing so we urge the strengthening of democratic process and political institutions, adherence to the rule of law, and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms throughout Bangladesh for all Bangladeshis," said the spokesperson. -UNB











