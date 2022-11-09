Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank hosts 13th summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

The Directors of the world's leading sustainable banks will reiterate their strong commitment to values-based banking and stress the need to spread the message across communities and countries for a sustainable and secure future as they meet in Dhaka.
As the world struggles with environmental degradation and climate change, the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), a network of 70 independent banks, credit unions and microfinance institutions from 43 countries, is all set to hold a three-day conference from November 8-10 to share ideas and find solutions as to how the financial industry can drive sustainability.
More than 50 delegates, particularly CEOs and MDs of member-banks, will participate in the conference with the theme 'From Perspectives to Action: Transformational Practice in Action'. This is the second time the GABV is holding the annual summit in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury gave her consent to inaugurate the summit as the chief guest, said a press release.
The delegates will participate in several discussion sessions that will touch upon important transformation issues in the banking industry, the significance of values-based banking, decarbonisation, financial inclusion, microfinance, sustainability integration, human capital and organisational transformation.
They will observe Banking on Values Day on November 10, 2022 in a public event where all members will join in person and virtually.
 As part of the conference, the delegates will also visit BRAC Bank customers who have set the exemplary benchmark in a sustainable way of doing business.
Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said, "BRAC Bank takes great pride in being associated with the values-based banking movement. We believe through this annual meeting, we would be able to disseminate the message to a larger audience and sow the seed of sustainable banking movement in Bangladesh and beyond."
David Reiling, CEO of Sunrise Banks (USA) and Chair of the GABV said, "This is the first global in-person meeting since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic. We are coming together to discuss how to respond as a movement in the face of the multiple crises shaking the world. I am grateful for the leadership of our host, BRAC Bank, which has been a great inspiration for all GABV members."
The GABV was founded in 2009 by 10 pioneer banks that believed in the need for a fairer, greener and more inclusive financial system. BRAC Bank is the founding member and the only bank representing Bangladesh in the global forum.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank hosts 13th summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values
UAE, Egypt ink major wind energy deal on COP27 sidelines
RAKUB asks new officers to prepare with modern banking
DSE rises, CSE slides on volatile trading
Forex reserves slide to $34.47b after $1.3b import payments
AB Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance
‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’
Southeast Bank launches 8 agent banking outlets


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft