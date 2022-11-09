BRAC Bank hosts 13th summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values

The Directors of the world's leading sustainable banks will reiterate their strong commitment to values-based banking and stress the need to spread the message across communities and countries for a sustainable and secure future as they meet in Dhaka.

As the world struggles with environmental degradation and climate change, the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), a network of 70 independent banks, credit unions and microfinance institutions from 43 countries, is all set to hold a three-day conference from November 8-10 to share ideas and find solutions as to how the financial industry can drive sustainability.

More than 50 delegates, particularly CEOs and MDs of member-banks, will participate in the conference with the theme 'From Perspectives to Action: Transformational Practice in Action'. This is the second time the GABV is holding the annual summit in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury gave her consent to inaugurate the summit as the chief guest, said a press release.

The delegates will participate in several discussion sessions that will touch upon important transformation issues in the banking industry, the significance of values-based banking, decarbonisation, financial inclusion, microfinance, sustainability integration, human capital and organisational transformation.

They will observe Banking on Values Day on November 10, 2022 in a public event where all members will join in person and virtually.

As part of the conference, the delegates will also visit BRAC Bank customers who have set the exemplary benchmark in a sustainable way of doing business.

Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said, "BRAC Bank takes great pride in being associated with the values-based banking movement. We believe through this annual meeting, we would be able to disseminate the message to a larger audience and sow the seed of sustainable banking movement in Bangladesh and beyond."

David Reiling, CEO of Sunrise Banks (USA) and Chair of the GABV said, "This is the first global in-person meeting since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic. We are coming together to discuss how to respond as a movement in the face of the multiple crises shaking the world. I am grateful for the leadership of our host, BRAC Bank, which has been a great inspiration for all GABV members."

The GABV was founded in 2009 by 10 pioneer banks that believed in the need for a fairer, greener and more inclusive financial system. BRAC Bank is the founding member and the only bank representing Bangladesh in the global forum. -BSS