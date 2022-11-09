RAKUB asks new officers to prepare with modern banking

RAJSHAHI, Nov 8: Newly recruited officers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) have been urged to remain well equipped with knowledge and skills to deliver modern and digital banking services to the clients.

There is no alternative to building capacity for creating a client-friendly atmosphere alongside attaining success in the banking profession.

RAKUB hierarchies came up with the observation while addressing the opening ceremony of a month-long foundation-training course of the 35th batch of the bank at its training institute on Monday.

A total of 39 newly recruited senior officers and officers joined the training course.

RAKUB Managing Director Zahidul Islam addressed the ceremony as the chief guest, while Principal of the institute Subrata Kumar Sarker was in the chair. General Managers Atikul Islam and Shawkat Shahidul Islam and Faculty Members Kaosar Zahan and Hamidur Rahman also addressed the opening ceremony disseminating their expertise on the aspects.

The discussants urged the newly recruited bankers to start their profession being equipped with necessary skills while discharging duties as it is inevitable for attaining success in banking sector for overall socio-economic development of the region. They also urged the newly recruited officers to make the banking services client-friendly so that they can derive total benefits of the banking services.

Innovative ideas and best uses of those can be a vital means of delivering farmer-friendly banking services to the grassroots clients to ensure their welfare.

Zahidul Islam highlighted the importance of the bank in agricultural development of northwest Bangladesh and asked the officers to apply the knowledge to be acquired from the training in the professional field properly for boosting agricultural production in the region.

The main objective of the training is to improve skills and attitude alongside enhancing professional competence of the officers through disseminating ideas about operation, administration and other related matters of the bank, officials said. -BSS















