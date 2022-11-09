Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RAKUB asks new officers to prepare with modern banking

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

RAJSHAHI, Nov 8: Newly recruited officers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) have been urged to remain well equipped with knowledge and skills to deliver modern and digital banking services to the clients.
 There is no alternative to building capacity for creating a client-friendly atmosphere alongside attaining success in the banking profession.
 RAKUB hierarchies came up with the observation while addressing the opening ceremony of a month-long foundation-training course of the 35th batch of the bank at its training institute on Monday.
 A total of 39 newly recruited senior officers and officers joined the training course.
 RAKUB Managing Director Zahidul Islam addressed the ceremony as the chief guest, while Principal of the institute Subrata Kumar Sarker was in the chair. General Managers Atikul Islam and Shawkat Shahidul Islam and Faculty Members Kaosar Zahan and Hamidur Rahman also addressed the opening ceremony disseminating their expertise on the aspects.
The discussants urged the newly recruited bankers to start their profession being equipped with necessary skills while discharging duties as it is inevitable for attaining success in banking sector for overall socio-economic development of the region. They also urged the newly recruited officers to make the banking services client-friendly so that they can derive total benefits of the banking services.
 Innovative ideas and best uses of those can be a vital means of delivering farmer-friendly banking services to the grassroots clients to ensure their welfare.
 Zahidul Islam highlighted the importance of the bank in agricultural development of northwest Bangladesh and asked the officers to apply the knowledge to be acquired from the training in the professional field properly for boosting agricultural production in the region.
The main objective of the training is to improve skills and attitude alongside enhancing professional competence of the officers through disseminating ideas about operation, administration and other related matters of the bank, officials said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank hosts 13th summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values
UAE, Egypt ink major wind energy deal on COP27 sidelines
RAKUB asks new officers to prepare with modern banking
DSE rises, CSE slides on volatile trading
Forex reserves slide to $34.47b after $1.3b import payments
AB Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance
‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’
Southeast Bank launches 8 agent banking outlets


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft