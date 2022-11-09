Video
DSE rises, CSE slides on volatile trading

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as investors continued to sell their shares mainly of IT, pulling down indices further while on the Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE) rose amid volatile trading..
At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark DSEX index of the DES shed 8.93 points or 0.13 percent to settle at 6,384. Shariah-based index DSES lost 4.76 points or 0.34 percent to 1,396, and the blue-chip index DS30 decreased 3.23 points or 0.14 percent to close at 2,242.
However, the DSE turnover increased to Tk 1494 crore on Tuesday from Tk 1,235 crore on Monday.
Bashundhara paper has emerged as the top trading on DSE on Tuesday. Tk 119.41 crore shares of the company were traded. Genex Infosys is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 91.10 crore.
Orion Pharma came to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 61.73 crore.
Other companies in the top list of transactions include Navana Pharma, Eastern Housing, Summit Alliance Port, Lube Ref, KDS Accessories, Matin Spinning and Intraco CNG. The closing price of Summit Alliance Port on Monday was Tk 32.10 on the previous working day. After trading on Tuesday, its closing price stood at Tk 36.70. That is, the share price of the company has increased by Tk 5.50 or 13.97 percent.
Other top gainers on the DSE include Samarita Hospitals 9.92 per cent, Chartered Insurance 9.84 per cent, Malek Spinning 9.74 per cent, Apex Foods 8.73 per cent, Jiminy Sea Foods 4.65 per cent, Index Agro 4.37 per cent, Energypack 4.24 per cent. , Coppertech 3.62 per cent and Yakin Polymer 3.60 per cent increased.
At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 20 points. Tk 36.16 crore has been traded in the market. 64 of the 239 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 54 have decreased and the prices of 121 have remained unchanged.


