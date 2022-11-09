Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Forex reserves slide to $34.47b after $1.3b import payments

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Forex reserves dropped by $1.3 billion Monday after paying import bills for the months of September and October to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) and settled at $34.47 billion, a level was seen two and a half years ago.
The dollar reserves were $33.4 billion in May 2020 before it rose past $36 billion the next month. The rise continued and the reserves reached $48 billion in August 2021. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal hoped at the time that the reserves would cross $50 billion by the end of 2021.  
Despite bolstered efforts to boost exports and inward remittances, and to cut expenses, high import costs amid a global economic crisis as the Russia-Ukraine war continued to increase pressure on dollar reserves.
"We made $1.3 billion ACU payments from the $35.77 billion reserves on Monday," said Bangladesh Bank spokesman Abul Kalam Azad.
After crisis-hit Sri Lanka left ACU, Bangladesh Bank asked banks to refrain from transactions with Sri Lanka in October. Bangladesh is set to make the next ACU payments in January 2023.
According to international standards, a country needs enough reserves to pay for imports for three months. Bangladesh's current reserves are enough to pay import bills for four months.
Bangladesh imported goods worth $19.34 billion in the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal; but exports were $11.8 billion while inward remittances fell to $5.67 billion. With the dollar reserves dwindling, the government and the central bank have taken a series of steps to rein in rising import costs, such as limiting the imports of non-essential goods. It also cut fuel purchase which is causing rolling power outages.
The central bank also started to review applications for LCs to import goods worth more than $3 million to stop over-invoicing, through which fraudulent businesses smuggle money out of the country.
Now the government hopes the effects of the measures will be visible in January 2023.        -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank hosts 13th summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values
UAE, Egypt ink major wind energy deal on COP27 sidelines
RAKUB asks new officers to prepare with modern banking
DSE rises, CSE slides on volatile trading
Forex reserves slide to $34.47b after $1.3b import payments
AB Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance
‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’
Southeast Bank launches 8 agent banking outlets


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft