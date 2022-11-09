

AB Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance

Syed Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director of GDIC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the city recently, says a press release.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited. Senior officials of both the organisations were also present.













AB Bank Limited signed an agreement with Green Delta Insurance Company Limited (GDIC) under which AB Bank's Women Entrepreneur Clients will get insurance coverage named "Nibedita" from GDIC.Syed Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director of GDIC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in the city recently, says a press release.The signing ceremony was attended by Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited. Senior officials of both the organisations were also present.