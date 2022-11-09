

‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’

Khondoker Md. Ruhul Amin, Director (Training), Md. Abdur Razzque, Director(Finance), M A Akher, Director (Planning) of the Department of Youth Development were present in the programme.

Parvez Tamal also said, NRBC Bank has signed an agreement with Department of Youth Development to involve youth in the development. Under this agreement, our Bank will provide loans to the trained youth on easy terms and at low interest rate. New and women entrepreneurs are getting priority from our bank. We have introduced loan facilities for the marginalized people without security. The vision of NRBC Bank is to create a Bangladesh devoid of hunger and unemployment problem. We have reached every corner of the country to serve the people. Presently there are 93 branches and 650 sub-branches.

The fair began with the slogan 'Trained youth, developed country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh', wherein a number of entrepreneurs and organizations participated. Multifarious innovations and products of successful entrepreneurs who received training from the Department of Youth Development are showcased in the fair.











