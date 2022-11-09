Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’

‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’

NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs in the country. The country's economy shall become more stable and dynamic if the number of youth entrepreneurs increases, S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of the NRBC Bank shared these words during weeklong Youth Fair on Monday at Shilpokola Academy organized by Department of Youth Development.
Khondoker Md. Ruhul Amin, Director (Training), Md. Abdur Razzque, Director(Finance), M A Akher, Director (Planning) of the Department of Youth Development were present in the programme.
Parvez Tamal also said, NRBC Bank has signed an agreement with Department of Youth Development to involve youth in the development. Under this agreement, our Bank will provide loans to the trained youth on easy terms and at low interest rate. New and women entrepreneurs are getting priority from our bank. We have introduced loan facilities for the marginalized people without security. The vision of NRBC Bank is to create a Bangladesh devoid of hunger and unemployment problem. We have reached every corner of the country to serve the people. Presently there are 93 branches and 650 sub-branches.
The fair began with the slogan 'Trained youth, developed country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh', wherein a number of entrepreneurs and organizations participated. Multifarious innovations and products of successful entrepreneurs who received training from the Department of Youth Development are showcased in the fair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank hosts 13th summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values
UAE, Egypt ink major wind energy deal on COP27 sidelines
RAKUB asks new officers to prepare with modern banking
DSE rises, CSE slides on volatile trading
Forex reserves slide to $34.47b after $1.3b import payments
AB Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance
‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’
Southeast Bank launches 8 agent banking outlets


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft