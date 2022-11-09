Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI, RAJUK meet on DAP to develop Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

FBCCI, RAJUK meet on DAP to develop Dhaka

FBCCI, RAJUK meet on DAP to develop Dhaka

FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) delegation on Monday afternoon met RAJUK Chairman Md. Anisur Rahman Miah, PAA (Secretary) on the effectiveness of the new DAP to build planned housing and developed capital, says a press release.  
FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Co-Chairman of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Real Estate and Housing Liakat Ali Bhuiyan Milan and other representatives of this sector were present in the team.
During the meeting held at RAJUK office, FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu thanked RAJUK for mentioning various plans in DAP to ensure a developed city.
He presented the proposals include ensuring a sustainable and livable capital, reorganizing the RAJUK Board with skilled and experienced technical members required to implement the DAP, having area-wise data in DAP, increasing the floor area ratio, construction of multi-storied buildings due to limited amount of land, fixing the time to get designs for the developers and related parties, involving REHAB in the formulation of laws/rules related to real estate.
He informed that these proposals have been prepared after extensive discussions with stakeholders including businessmen of the housing sector, urban planners, and architects.
RAJUK authorities assured that initiatives on the DAP amendment if necessary for the welfare of the city peoples and the housing industry through further discussions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank hosts 13th summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values
UAE, Egypt ink major wind energy deal on COP27 sidelines
RAKUB asks new officers to prepare with modern banking
DSE rises, CSE slides on volatile trading
Forex reserves slide to $34.47b after $1.3b import payments
AB Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance
‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’
Southeast Bank launches 8 agent banking outlets


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft