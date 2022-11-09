

FBCCI, RAJUK meet on DAP to develop Dhaka

FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Co-Chairman of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Real Estate and Housing Liakat Ali Bhuiyan Milan and other representatives of this sector were present in the team.

During the meeting held at RAJUK office, FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu thanked RAJUK for mentioning various plans in DAP to ensure a developed city.

He presented the proposals include ensuring a sustainable and livable capital, reorganizing the RAJUK Board with skilled and experienced technical members required to implement the DAP, having area-wise data in DAP, increasing the floor area ratio, construction of multi-storied buildings due to limited amount of land, fixing the time to get designs for the developers and related parties, involving REHAB in the formulation of laws/rules related to real estate.

He informed that these proposals have been prepared after extensive discussions with stakeholders including businessmen of the housing sector, urban planners, and architects.

RAJUK authorities assured that initiatives on the DAP amendment if necessary for the welfare of the city peoples and the housing industry through further discussions.















