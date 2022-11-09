Samsung tops world's best employers list for 3rd time in a row

Samsung has ranked first on Forbes' 'World's Best Employers 2022' list for the third consecutive year! Against the backdrop of its long-established commitment to providing the best work culture to its employees, Samsung adds yet another feather to its cap of utter pride and joy.

With major global technology companies regularly at the top of the rankings, Samsung has ranked first for the past three years, maintaining the company's top-notch reputation in the IT and technology industry, says a press release.

In cooperation with Statista, Forbes surveyed over 150,000 employees across 800 companies globally, including companies from the UK, Germany, the US and many more, before ranking Samsung as first on the list of 'World's Best Employers'.

The survey respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. They were also asked to rate the companies on various aspects such as economic impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. Participants simultaneously evaluated other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Samsung Electronics is having branch office in Bangladesh, to market quality Consumer Electronics products & Handheld devices. Samsung is the no. 1 Mobile Handset Brand in Bangladesh for the last 4 years in a row.

It has also captured a major market share in Consumer Electronics items like TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven & Air Conditioners. Samsung Electronics is playing the ace role of bringing the most modern technology in Bangladesh, thereby contributing towards the uplift in consumers' lifestyle.

In this regard Samsung Bangladesh Branch Managing Director Hwansung Woo pointed out his vision of working with a purpose- "We are relentless in serving our purpose of delivering the most advanced Mobile Devices & Consumer Electronics items in BangladeshWe hope that we can continue to create a workspace of great value for our employees!"











