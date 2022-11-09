Video
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:25 PM
Home Business

GP, Daraz sign exclusive business deal

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP), the digital connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh and Daraz Bangladesh, has recently inked a partnership to offer exclusive deals through the largest online marketplace.
GP's self-service app MyGP will now have a dedicated section for Daraz to offer a wide range of exclusive deals instantly with a few taps of their fingers, says a press release..
The partnership is expected to amplify user engagement for both brands further, ensuring enhanced digital integration in line with the long-term vision of realizing Digital Bangladesh.
The announcement came after GP CEO Yasir Azman and Daraz Bangladesh MD Syed Mostahidal Hoq signed an agreement on this on behalf of their respective sides at GPHouse on Monday.
Top officials from both organizations were present and exchanged views on how this partnership will support customers' journey in their digital lifestyle.
Yasir Azman said: "As a digital connectivity partner, we actively explore partnership opportunities to amplify the benefit of the digital ecosystem in Bangladesh. I am happy to welcome daraz to the MyGP app to spread the benefit of e-commerce for our beloved customers. This partnership marks our commitment to meet the accelerated digital lifestyle demands and contribute further to smart Bangladesh in the making."
Syed Mostahidal Hoq  said:"The country's economy largely depends on digital communication, and the more communication channels an organization successfully creates for itself, the higher goes their chances of making an impact on the customers. In this regard, partnering with Grameenphone brings us the unique opportunity to explore such communication and customer engagement channels."
Among other present officials were - GP CMO Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO, GP CDSO Solaiman Alam, GP Digital Channel Head Zahiduz Zaman, Daraz COO Khondoker Tasfin Alam and Daraz Director marketing Mashrur Hasan Mim
Aligning with Daraz campaigns, for example, 11.11, 12.12, Category Sale, and many more, users will be able to enjoy numerous exceptional offers apart from these platform offers.
In addition to that, throughout the year, there will be plentiful additional campaigns such as free shipping, mystery box, exclusive vouchers, fantastic discount, and more on particular categories.
When users visit Daraz through MyGP, they can experience these offers. All of this will further ensure that customers receive the best value for everything in one place!


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
