

BBF honours Berger MD Rupali Haque Chowdhury

The distinguished "CEO Excellence Award" was handed over to the visionary leader at a gala event that took place at Le Meridien Dhaka on Saturday (November 5, last), says a press release.

It was the first-ever arrangement of Bangladesh C-Suite Awards by BBF, which aimed at recognizing and celebrating the invaluable contributions and noteworthy achievements of corporate leaders spearheading reputed organizations across various business horizons in the country.

Rupali Haque Chowdhury was nominated for her responsible and sincere presence in the industry, accelerating the journey of Berger from the forefront as not only a top-quality paints solution brand but also as one of the most looked up employers by aspiring market resources to develop their careers through diverse learning curves.

She has been chosen by BBF to be among the few influential corporate figures who exemplify integrity, insist upon excellence and has earned the trust of millions by ensuring fair and competitive work culture at Berger.

"It is indeed very joyful for me to have been recognized among the very bests of the local corporate sphere", said Rupali Haque Chowdhury. "Thanks to BBF for considering me worthy of the honor, it has only inspired me to be humbler and more responsible towards my organization. I would dedicate this award to all my team members and every employee at Berger, because without your support, it would not have been possible", added the MD of Berger, who has been a part of the organization since 1990.

Throughout her 3-decade long journey with Berger, Rupali Haque Chowdhury has played significant roles under Marketing, Supply Chain and Systems departments.

She has been serving the leading paints solution brand of the nation since January, 2008. Besides, Rupali Haque Chowdhury also holds the role of Chairman and MD of Jenson and Nicholson (Bangladesh) Ltd, a complete subsidiary of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Director of Berger Becker Bangladesh Limited (a joint venture between Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited and Becker Industrial Coatings Holding AB, Sweden) and Berger Fosroc Limited (a joint venture between Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited and Fosroc International Limited, UK), Member of the Audit Committee of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, The President of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FICCI) for the third term, Member of the Advisory Board of UNICEF Bangladesh and President of Bangladesh Paints Manufacturers Association, Independent Director of Linde Bangladesh Limited and Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited and also recently appointed as the Independent Director of Evercare Group.











Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) Managing Director Rupali Haque Chowdhury has been honored at the recent Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) event "Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2022".The distinguished "CEO Excellence Award" was handed over to the visionary leader at a gala event that took place at Le Meridien Dhaka on Saturday (November 5, last), says a press release.It was the first-ever arrangement of Bangladesh C-Suite Awards by BBF, which aimed at recognizing and celebrating the invaluable contributions and noteworthy achievements of corporate leaders spearheading reputed organizations across various business horizons in the country.Rupali Haque Chowdhury was nominated for her responsible and sincere presence in the industry, accelerating the journey of Berger from the forefront as not only a top-quality paints solution brand but also as one of the most looked up employers by aspiring market resources to develop their careers through diverse learning curves.She has been chosen by BBF to be among the few influential corporate figures who exemplify integrity, insist upon excellence and has earned the trust of millions by ensuring fair and competitive work culture at Berger."It is indeed very joyful for me to have been recognized among the very bests of the local corporate sphere", said Rupali Haque Chowdhury. "Thanks to BBF for considering me worthy of the honor, it has only inspired me to be humbler and more responsible towards my organization. I would dedicate this award to all my team members and every employee at Berger, because without your support, it would not have been possible", added the MD of Berger, who has been a part of the organization since 1990.Throughout her 3-decade long journey with Berger, Rupali Haque Chowdhury has played significant roles under Marketing, Supply Chain and Systems departments.She has been serving the leading paints solution brand of the nation since January, 2008. Besides, Rupali Haque Chowdhury also holds the role of Chairman and MD of Jenson and Nicholson (Bangladesh) Ltd, a complete subsidiary of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Director of Berger Becker Bangladesh Limited (a joint venture between Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited and Becker Industrial Coatings Holding AB, Sweden) and Berger Fosroc Limited (a joint venture between Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited and Fosroc International Limited, UK), Member of the Audit Committee of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, The President of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FICCI) for the third term, Member of the Advisory Board of UNICEF Bangladesh and President of Bangladesh Paints Manufacturers Association, Independent Director of Linde Bangladesh Limited and Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited and also recently appointed as the Independent Director of Evercare Group.