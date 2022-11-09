Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Every country can import Russian oil like India, says US

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

WASHINGTON, Nov 8: As Russia became India's top oil supplier last month, the US State Department said on Monday that the United States "does not currently have" sanctions on Russian energy exports to other countries.
The Indian media reported earlier in the day that Russia had surpassed traditional sellers Saudi Arabia and Iraq in exporting oil to India.
The report noted that India remained non-committal on a plan proposed by the G7 group of nations to cap the price of oil purchased from Russia as a means of limiting Moscow's revenues.
"The United States does not currently have sanctions in place against Russian energy exports to other countries," a US State Department spokesperson told Dawn when asked to comment on the development.
"We have been very clear that each country will have to make its own choices based on its own circumstances in terms of energy imports," said the US official when asked if Pakistan, and other countries, could also import Russian oil in the same way as India did.
"We continue to coordinate with allies and partners, including India and European allies and partners, to mitigate the impact of (President Vladimir) Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine on global energy markets."
The State Department official, however, pointed out that the US Department of the Treasury had already issued a general licence, "authorising energy-related transactions with sanctioned Russian banks, so those payments can continue".
The current US sanctions that followed the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year "include carve-outs for payments related to energy, trade and transport", the official added.
With the help of such sanctions, the United States was able to ban imports of Russian energy given its position as a strong energy producer, the official said.
The Indian media reported that Russia, which accounted for just 0.2 percent of all oil imported by India in the year to March 31, supplied 9,35,556 (9.3 million) barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to India last month - the highest ever.
Russian oil now makes up for 22 percent of India's total crude imports, ahead of Iraq's 20.5 percent and Saudi Arabia's 16 percent.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank hosts 13th summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values
UAE, Egypt ink major wind energy deal on COP27 sidelines
RAKUB asks new officers to prepare with modern banking
DSE rises, CSE slides on volatile trading
Forex reserves slide to $34.47b after $1.3b import payments
AB Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance
‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’
Southeast Bank launches 8 agent banking outlets


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft