Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:24 PM
DSE allots primary GIB shares among applicants

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Dhaka Stock Exchange hosted a programme to allot the primary shares of the bank among applicants on pro rata basis at Dhaka Stock Exchange Office recently, says a press release.
Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank, M Saifur Rahman Mazumdar, Managing Director (CC) of Dhaka Stock Exchange, Hasnain Bari, DGM of Chattogram Stock Exchange were present in the ceremony.
Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad Additional Managing Director, Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Deputy Managing Director and Md. Manjur Hossain, Company Secretary of Global Islami Bank were also present in the ceremony. On behalf of Issue Managers, Khandoker Raihan Ali, Acting CEO of Prime Bank Investment and Iftekhar Alam, CEO, Lanka Bangla Investment were present on the ceremony.


