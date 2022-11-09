

Posts Directorate, e-Post to build digital ecosystem

Directorate of Posts Director SM Harunur Rashid and e-Post Software Limited's Mohammad Abdul Wahed Tomal signed the MoU on behalf of respective organisations at a ceremony at Dak Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area on Monday.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar witnessed the MoU signing ceremony, said a press release.

Under the agreement, e-Post will build a digital ecosystem through making digital solutions and tracking system of goods delivery infrastructure for expansion of e-commerce service centering existing different offices under Posts Division.

Once e-commerce is expanded under the agreement, grassroots people will be able to buy products through digital shops staying at home at a lower cost.

Under the digital ecosystem system, goods delivery will be easier through various hubs centering 10,000 post offices across the country.

It will also be possible to track the location of the products of consumers through automatic tracking system.

Director General (DG) of Directorate of Posts Md Harunur Rashid, its Additional Director General SM Shahab Uddin and e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh Chief Operating Officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam were present ,among others, on the occasion. -BSS











