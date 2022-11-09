Video
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022
‘Gold industry making major contributions to the economy’

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS), Bogra district branch, organised a discussion and general meeting.
Bajus vice-president Dr. Dewan Aminul Islam Shahin spoke to the meeting as a chief guest. The event was held at at the women's market hall of TMSS in Bogra city on Tuesday.
He said, "The gold industry is a traditional industry and it is making significant contributions to the country's economy.
After Sayem Sobhan Anvir took over the responsibility of Bajus as president, the association is now a family of 40,000 members across the country. Before he was elected as the president of the association, the member was only seven thousands".  
Dr. Dewan Aminul Islam Shahin added, "Our president Sayem Sobhan Anvir is working relentlessly to bring back the golden era of gold industry. The top leadership of Bajus is rushing to different parts of the country to resolve administrative issues. Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Managing Director (MD) of Bashundhara Group, the country's top industrial conglomerate, is working with the conviction to make the jewellery business a role model for Bangladesh.
He is working tirelessly to develop the gold industry into a modern industry. Along with that he wants to bring all the members or traders of Bajus under one umbrella and organize Bajus and all jewellery traders. All goldsmiths of the country are being trained better and plan to export their gold ornaments abroad. To do legitimate business, one must be a member of a legitimate organization; and that is Bangladesh Jewellers Association."
Bajus Bogura District Branch President Motlebur Rahman Ratul presided over the meeting. However, Masudur Rahman, assistant secretary of Bajus Standing Committee on Law and Membership, also Vice Chairman of the association delivered his speech as a chief guest.
Bangladesh Jewellers Association Assistant Secretary Md. Liton Howlader, Member of Bajus Standing Committee on law Riponul Hasan, Bajus Standing Committee on District Monitoring member Enamul Haque Sohail, Bajus Standing Committee on District Monitoring member Pranab Saha and Bajus Bogra District General Secretary Feroze Ahmed Babu were present at the meeting among others. Abdus Salam Babu, Bogra Correspondent of News 24 Television moderated the program.


