BGMEA seeks permission to import Indian yarn thru 3 land ports

BGMEA has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to allow import of raw materials including yarn from India by roads and railways through Bhomra, Sona Masjid and Darshana land ports.

The garments makers made the request recently to NBR through a letter for providing such permission by the concerned customs houses, industry insiders said. In the letter, the BGMEA mentioned that the lion share of Bangladesh's yarn import is made from India only through the Benapole land port. As a result, the RMG owners are facing difficulty since there is no scope for importing yarn through railways.

Under the circumstances, the BGMEA leaders want the scope for importing yarn and other raw materials by roads through Bhomra, Sona Masjid, Darshana land ports and also through railways.











