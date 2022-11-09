Video
DBH signs deal with IFC to boost housing business

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO of DBH Finance PLC.(DBH) and Martin Holtman, Country Manager of IFC for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal shake hands after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently.

DBH Finance PLC. (DBH), the largest housing finance institution in Bangladesh, has recently signed a project services agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Being pioneer and specialist housing finance institution, DBH has strong focus in affordable housing finance. In collaboration with IFC, DBH aims to strengthen its affordable housing loan product by establishing a value proposition for the affordable housing segment and effectively target the lower-middle income segment, says a press release.  
Martin Holtman, Country Manager of IFC for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal and Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO of DBH Finance signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.
Partha Guha Thakurta, Asia Pacific Head of FIG Risk Advisory, IFC, A.K.M. Tanvir Kamal, DMD and Head of Credit, DBH, Md. Hassan Iftekhar Yussouf, DMD & Head of IT, DBH and other high officials of both the organizations were present in the program.








