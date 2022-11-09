October inflation declines to 8.91pc

Inflation in October declined to 8.91 per cent from 9.1 per cent Planning Minister MA Mannan told the ECNEC meeting Tuesday.

The minister citing the figure of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) disclosed the inflation data in the ECNEC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh's inflation escalated to 9.5 per cent in August due to rising commodity prices and record hike of fuel prices. However, it declined to 9.1 per cent in September.

According to BBS data, general inflation, with the 1995-96 base year jumped to 11.97 per cent in September 2011. Subsequently, the base year was updated to 2005-06 as 11.97 per cent was the highest in the past 20 years.

With the new base year, the average inflation of the 2010-11 fiscal stood at 10.91 per cent. Point-to-point inflation has not exceeded 9 per cent in any month since then. As such, inflation in August and September is the highest in the last 11 years.

After the ECNEC meeting Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters, "We have to be discriminatory and careful while choosing projects and approving them. However, we will not compromise about small projects, rural projects, and development projects. Only in case of large projects we have to be careful and research deeper into it."

The minister said, "The prime minister emphasised not only to avoid being wasteful, we also have to be frugal. We have to avoid luxuries in all walks of life."

"We have to put more importance on agriculture. We have to produce any kind of food we can. We have to be self-sustainable so that in case of a crisis we can at least live on our own food," he added.

The prime minister also directed deputy commissioners to visit the areas under their jurisdiction to see if there is any land left uncultivated.













