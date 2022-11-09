Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

October inflation declines to 8.91pc

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Inflation in October declined to 8.91 per cent from 9.1 per cent Planning Minister MA Mannan told the ECNEC meeting Tuesday.
The minister citing the figure of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) disclosed the inflation data in the ECNEC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh's inflation escalated to 9.5 per cent in August due to rising commodity prices and record hike of fuel prices. However, it declined to 9.1 per cent in September.
According to BBS data, general inflation, with the 1995-96 base year jumped to 11.97 per cent in September 2011. Subsequently, the base year was updated to 2005-06 as 11.97 per cent was the highest in the past 20 years.
With the new base year, the average inflation of the 2010-11 fiscal stood at 10.91 per cent. Point-to-point inflation has not exceeded 9 per cent in any month since then. As such, inflation in August and September is the highest in the last 11 years.
After the ECNEC meeting Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters, "We have to be discriminatory and careful while choosing projects and approving them. However, we will not compromise about small projects, rural projects, and development projects. Only in case of large projects we have to be careful and research deeper into it."
The minister said, "The prime minister emphasised not only to avoid being wasteful, we also have to be frugal. We have to avoid luxuries in all walks of life."
"We have to put more importance on agriculture. We have to produce any kind of food we can. We have to be self-sustainable so that in case of a crisis we can at least live on our own food," he added.
The prime minister also directed deputy commissioners to visit the areas under their jurisdiction to see if there is any land left uncultivated.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank hosts 13th summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values
UAE, Egypt ink major wind energy deal on COP27 sidelines
RAKUB asks new officers to prepare with modern banking
DSE rises, CSE slides on volatile trading
Forex reserves slide to $34.47b after $1.3b import payments
AB Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance
‘NRBC Bank is providing all kinds of support to create new entrepreneurs’
Southeast Bank launches 8 agent banking outlets


Latest News
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft