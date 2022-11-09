

Chinese firm to invest $60.85m in BEPZA EZ

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Mr. Xiao Hongxi, Director of Kaixi Lingerie Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc congratulated the Kaixi Lingerie for choosing BEPZA EZ as their investment destination. He assured the new investor to provide all sorts of support of BEPZA for setting up the industry and starting operations. BEPZA Executive Chairman urged upon the investors for the optimum uses of land during the construction of the factory. He also requested to keep such provisions in the factory building so that they can use its rooftop for producing renewable energy.

Xiao Hongxi, Director of Kaixi Lingerie Bangladesh thanked BEPZA to allot plot in BEPZA EZ and processing their project very quickly.

According to the proposal of Kaixi Lingerie, they will produce annually 30 million pcs of Lingerie items and Textile (fabric), Accessories, Hanger and Foam only for their own consumption for manufacturing and exporting lingerie. The factory will create employment opportunities for 11000 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, from BEPZA, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, and Additional Executive Director (Public Relations) Anwar Parvez along with, from Kaixi Lingerie, General Manager Qiu Haibin and consultant A.Z.M. Azizur Rahman were present during the signing ceremony.











